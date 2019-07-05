The to-do list of daily chores and errands is ever evolving in our roles as responsible human beings grow. Progressing in life as partners in relationships, parents, throughout careers, or when we retire, we undoubtedly get busier.
With time invested into these obligations, the energy we invest in ourselves to be a good worker, parent, or retiree can fizzle. Forty-hour-per-week jobs require face-to-face interactions, phone calls, desk work, or commutes.
Combine that with some ill-advised food decisions on the run, the lackluster results of sedentary activity and poor diet puts our bodies through the ringer.
Chauffeuring kids to school and extracurricular activities takes away some much-needed opportunities for exercise. Even in retirement, house projects, spending time with grandchildren and errands can engulf an individual’s time to the point where there is no time to focus on refining the body, adding to the effects of aging.
Achievement-driven individuals’ days grow long, and the hours of obligation fill up, leaving little time to focus on health and fitness. There are only so many hours in the day. However, getting some much-needed exercise in early part of the day is a powerful way to supercharge your day and positively contribute to life time fitness.
Accomplishing exercise early in the day benefits the human body mentally, emotionally, and physically. Hormones such as adrenalin and dopamine are released in the body from exercise that can increase mental acuity, alertness, and serve as a natural energy booster.
Physiologically, exercising earlier in the day will increase the amount of oxygen absorbed by skeletal muscles, allowing the muscles worked by exercise to use fat as a fuel source more efficiently throughout the day. Regular exercise improves strength and endurance, helping the body to be injury free and hold up to the stressful demands of the day.
Moving up in a career, managers and supervisors are likely to commend a person who takes care of their body and mind. Why would a boss desire someone to represent their team or business with health risks?
As parents, it pays to be healthy, strong, and mentally fresh to be a good role model for our kids. Retired people need endurance, strength and the reduction of chronic pain to keep up the with activities and hobbies.
Workinb out early in the morning also decreases the likelihood of procrastination from exercise. Accomplishing exercise earlier is a significant attribute having a good day before our busy lives take the day away from us. We teach our personal training clients in Napa to adhere to a simple exercise routine before the demands of the day occur. A brisk walk, aerobics class, or a home-based resistance training routine consisting of 10-20 minutes is enough to support exercise needs before the day starts.
An example of a short and effective exercise routine that can be performed in the comfort of your own home that we prescribe to our personal training clients in Napa might look like this:
1. Start with a simple dynamic stretching routine
2. Perform three sets of 10 body weight squat repetitions
3. Lay down flat on your back on the ground and perform three sets of 10 hip bridges
4. Turn over to where you are face down and perform three sets of 10 push ups (from knees if needed)
5. Finish off with 30 seconds of elbow planks
That doesn’t seem like it would take too long. However, a routine this simple will elicit positive adaptations of exercise that contribute to a strong, happy and alert body if done before the hustle of life envelops us. We all have 24 hours in our day. How we spend it is the determining factor of if we can get the most of it or not. One thing is for sure, if you exercise early in the day before life takes you away, you will be fine tuning your performance as a parent, worker, and retiree.