Seasons of Giving: St. Helena's Rianda House adapts to serve seniors during pandemic

At the heart of Rianda House is the greeter — the volunteer who welcomes you to the converted house that serves as the Upvalley’s only senior center, shakes your hand, gives you a warm smile, and establishes a connection with you.

The pandemic might have closed the building, put a stop to handshakes and covered the smiles with a mask, but the staff spent the last year and a half mustering all of its energy and resourcefulness to fulfill Rianda’s core mission of connecting with seniors.

March 18, 2021 was the day Rianda House “went virtual.” Operations manager Toni Abdalla remembers Rianda House being “inundated with calls” in those early days of the pandemic.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

People were looking for information, resources and reassurance. Most of all, they wanted the center to reopen, which was still impossible given the statewide lockdown.

Instead, the Rianda House staff worked the phones, checking in with local seniors, asking how they were doing — essentially doing what greeters had done pre-pandemic.

“There are so many little connections, so many good friends I’ve made over the years that don’t go away just because there’s a pandemic,” Abdalla said. “I felt a responsibility to check in and keep everybody updated.”

A team of six volunteers made 300 to 400 “care calls” per week “just to keep them connected,” said Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno, program manager.

Going virtual

As it became clear that COVID-19 wasn’t going away in a matter of days or weeks, Rianda House adapted, issuing email blasts, expanded its events calendar into a full-blown newsletter, and embraced Zoom.

“This team didn’t give up,” said Peter Working, Rianda House board president. “They could have said ‘OK, forget it, we’ll reopen next year.’ But that didn’t happen here. It’s a tribute to the spirit of the house and its staff.”

Executive Director Julie Spencer said the challenges of the pandemic brought the Rianda House team together.

“We became closer as a team even when we were far apart,” she said. “We’re more intentional about coming together as a team because our work is more important than ever.”

Lisa Hinz is a psychologist and art therapist who has taught two virtual classes at Rianda House during the pandemic. In one, seniors created collages and then wrote poems to accompany them. A core group of six seniors who bonded during the class kept meeting virtually twice a month.

“It wasn’t until a couple of Fridays ago that we met in person for the first time, after 16 months online,” Hinz said.

Another class focused on current events helps participants share their values, core beliefs and emotions. They met in person for the first time just before Thanksgiving.

Hinz said expressing emotions reduces stress, especially amid the social isolation and anxiety of a prolonged pandemic.

“I was surprised at how quickly and deeply people shared really important issues and feelings with one another,” she said. “It showed me what a need there was for this kind of outlet.”

A senior’s perspective

St. Helena resident Anne Gridley participated in the current events class.

“I literally don’t think I would be here if it weren’t for Rianda House,” Gridley said. “This has been my life.”

She said Rianda “was my lifesaver” when her late husband was experiencing dementia. Rianda House offers a caregiver support group in partnership with Collabria Care and the Alzheimer’s Association.

“That taught me how to take care of him and what to say to him,” Gridley said.

She’s taken part in everything from Balance & Stretch classes to music appreciation to the Rianda House book club. She even volunteers to help produce The Wrinkle, the monthly newsletter that’s mailed to about 550 people.

During the pandemic, Rianda’s virtual offerings were a lifeline for seniors “when we were stuck in our homes and couldn’t go anywhere,” Gridley said, adding that she felt “overwhelmed” when the pandemic started.

“Having someone to talk to and classes to enlighten you has been so wonderful,” she said.

COVID-19 vaccines

When vaccines became available, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation asked for Rianda House’s house help contacting local seniors.

The Rianda House staff called seniors, told them how to get vaccinated, and coordinated with the foundation on three clinics that vaccinated approximately 500 people ages 65 and up. In some cases, the foundation’s mobile unit vaccinated homebound seniors in their own homes.

Rianda House staff also attended the vaccine clinics. After months without in-person interaction, the sight of a familiar face — even under a mask — was enough to bring some of the senior center’s longtime patrons to tears.

“We became their safe zone,” Cobb-Bruno said. “They knew who we were, so they felt safe.”

Aside from their vaccination efforts, the staff distributed about 900 masks manufactured by Beth Lincoln’s Maisie the Mask Makers group. They also organized a few drive-through events, starting with last year’s take-home Thanksgiving luncheon, which the staff remembers fondly even though it was pouring rain.

“That luncheon gave everyone a sense of human-to-human contact,” Cobb-Bruno said. “Everybody got the sense that ‘There’s Toni! There’s Priscilla! There’s Julie! They’re still there.’”

‘Hearts were opened’

Priscilla Upton, a boardmember who runs the board’s finance development committee, said donations went up during the pandemic.

“People appreciate the work that Julie and the staff are doing to reach out to our members and making sure they’re not isolated and alone,” Upton said. “They feel this is an important part of our community.”

With seniors being at the greatest risk of serious illness from COVID-19, the pandemic “has focused our community on senior well-being in a way I’ve never seen before,” Spencer added. “Hearts were opened.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.