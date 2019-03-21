Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents its Second Annual Tartan Day Whisky Tasting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the CIA at Copia in Napa. Whisky expert James Forbes will present whisky and food pairings.
Participants will first tour the pop-up version of our “France is a Feast” exhibit at 6; then the tasting of five whiskies and food pairing starts at 6:30 p.m.
As last year’s sold-out Tartan Day tasting, and November’s sold-out exploration of “Splurge Worthy Whiskies” proved, single malt whiskies are popular. Forbes is the creator of the Dramophone Whisky app (bearshead.com) and Chieftain of Scotland’s popular Lonach Highland Gathering & Games (lonach.org).
Tickets are $50 for museum members; $65 for non-members; and $75 at the door. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville, and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 to 4 pm. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit napavalleymuseum.org.