Seed library opens at St. Helena Public Library

St. Helena Seed Library

A seed library opened last week at the St. Helena Public Library. From left are Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Lauren Muscatine and her daughter Lavender, Leslie Stanton and Chris Kreiden.

 Submitted photo

Just outside the entrance to the Children's Room at the St. Helena Public Library is a four-drawer chest containing Napa Valley's newest library: The St. Helena Seed Library.

It is the third annex of the Napa County Seed Library and the only indoor location.

Through a serendipitous meeting of two gardeners, Leslie Stanton and Lauren Buffaloe-Muscatine, who is the co-founder of the Napa County Seed Library, and with the support of the library staff and St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, the Seed Library's only Upvalley location has opened and is waiting for more seed donations and borrowers.

Everyone used to save seeds at the end of the growing seasons to plant the next year. Today's gardeners can still do this and share with others. The mission of the NCSL is to collect, save and share seeds and hopefully encourage others to do the same and enjoy the cycle of life through gardening.

The first borrower at the SHSL was Jacob and his younger siblings. He came in on his 14th birthday having received a small greenhouse as a present and "borrowed" from the seed library to start lettuce and kale plants.

The Napa County Seed Library's website has information about growing, harvesting and saving seeds, as well as times and locations for local gardening happenings. Everyone is invited to poke around the seed library, donate and borrow.

