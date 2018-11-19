Joy, gratitude, laughter and music filled the room during the festive 45th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 13, at the St. Helena Presbyterian Church.
The St. Helena Junior Women’s Club, who have been hosting the event for the past 45 years, outdid themselves this year, by cooking up a beautiful and scrumptious traditional meal with the help of the Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley who baked their delicious pies, and Sorensen Catering who supplied the fabulous rotisserie turkeys.
Rianda House helped to coordinate the fun social event attended by 49 older adults from St. Helena, Calistoga and Angwin. Four students from the Montessori Music Program along with their instructor, Erica Mueller, provided lovely piano recitals during the event.
A special shout out to Jonathan Eastman and the Presbyterian Church for graciously hosting this very special community celebration that has annual honored our older adults for so many years.
Present at the event included the following:
St. Helena Junior Women’s Club: Catherine Dann (President), Leslie Ellis, Maureen Olen, Erin Przybylinski, Noreen Fetzer, Marilyn McCoy and Kathi Brotemarkle
Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley: Anette Smith (President), Donna Kelly, Charlotte Leighton and Chris Killion
St. Helena Montessori Music group: Erika Mueller (Instructor), Poppy Novak, Lily Desmond, Ellie Beckstoffer and Josie Katz
Rianda House: Kris Coryell, Julie Spencer, Toni Abdalla and Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno