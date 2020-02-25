'Shamilton! The Drag Parody' benefits the LGBTQ Connection

Be seen with the Queens who revolutionized the greatest musical of our time at 'Shamilton! The Drag Parody,' on Saturday, April 4, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center, 100 California Drive, Yountville.

Proceeds benefit the LGBTQ Connection. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. Hamilton-themed costumes are optional.

'Shamilton' has played to packed houses in San Francisco, supported by actual members of the original cast from the hit musical. It’s her-story in the making, performed by an all-drag cast from San Francisco.

Tickets range from $35 to $65, with limited VIP Experience passes available for $150. The VIP Experience includes a cocktail or champagne reception paired with appetizers, priority parking, private appearance by the incredible Intensive Claire, the best seats in the house, plus post-show photo ops with The Queens.

To purchase tickets visit lincolntheater.com/events.

