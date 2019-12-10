Even in front of a hostile crowd, St. Helena High School athletes can peer into the stands and count on seeing two friendly faces.
Skip and Virginia Heywood started going to Saints games when their sons Bret and Rex were in high school in the late ‘70s, got back into the habit when their grandsons Carson and Ryan entered high school in the late ‘00s, and then never stopped.
Their favorite sports are baseball, football, basketball, volleyball and track. This year they’ve started to get into soccer too.
They’ve watched Saints volleyball greats Allison Zumwalt and Sarah Bertoli win the state championship under coach Donna McCornack. They’ve cheered on more recent volleyball greats like Maddie Densberger and Callie Flood. They watched running back Charles Bertoli set a school touchdown record in 2011 – and they saw Ivan Robledo tie it in November.
They’ve watched Jim Gamble excel first as a forward for the Saints basketball team -- being named MVP of the North Central League I in his senior year – and now as what Virginia Heywood calls a “fantastic coach” of today’s team.
“He’s so positive with the kids,” Skip Heywood added. “Some coaches look they’re continually browbeating the kids, but you have to give some praise to these kids, even if they aren’t up there (in terms of skill). Otherwise you’ll ruin their attitude and they won’t want to get better.”
The Heywoods know a thing or two about praise. They’ve cheered on the Saints not only at home games but at road games in Eureka, Crescent City, Cloverdale, Clearlake, Willits, Winters and Tomales.
They’ve trekked to Los Angeles and Sacramento for championship matches and to Reno to watch the high school jazz choir sing. They’re big fans of the performing arts, especially as directed by Craig Bond and Patti Coyle, and of the former Academic Decathlon team coached by Evan Blasingame.
They enjoy going to Carpy Gang games and meeting the Saints of tomorrow. Their son Rex coached Carpy Gang and even married a Carpy: Catherine Carpy Heywood.
“It’s fun to watch these kids develop from that stage up to high school,” Skip Heywood said.
He said he inherited a love of youth athletics from his father, who never missed a chance to watch a sandlot baseball game.
“I’ve been an avid 49ers fan since the early ‘50s, but I’m at a point now where I’d rather watch these kids play,” he said.
The Heywoods have been to road games where they were the only St. Helena fans in attendance.
“So then the kids look up and hey, there’s a fan!” Virginia Heywood said.
“The kids need to know the community’s behind them,” Skip Heywood said. “I love giving them support. It probably sounds kinda corny, but I think of these kids all as my grandkids.”