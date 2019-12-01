Shopper Viveka Rydell-Anderson was buying rose petals from Wendy Furman of Whim & Caprice during the St. Helena Winter Market on a rainy Sunday afternoon.
Rydell-Anderson also was buying a shirt, a patch of so-soft deer skin and other Christmas gifts for her family. “I’m having a wonderful time,” said the Healdsburg resident, who said she used to live in Calistoga.
In the back room at St. Helena’s Native Sons Hall, Maureen Kelly was handing out Bouchon-made cookies for children to decorate. In the early afternoon, Kelly said she was constantly busy and estimated that children had decorated some 150 cookies, or about half of her supply. Cameo Cinema owner Cathy Buck was helping her two grandchildren, Caleb Ritch, who is 6 and his sister, 3-year-old Serena. The Ritches are from Miami and their parents are Jessica and Chad.
Melinda Price was one of 25-plus merchants selling their handmade and handcrafted ceramics, textiles, apparel, jewelry and other artisan goods. Price is the owner of Kelseyville’s Peace and Plenty Farm, which she says is the largest saffron farm in North America. This year, their third, they harvested 1.2 kilos of saffron, which she says is a lot. “We were looking for a niche crop and didn’t want to grow marijuana,” she said. Of their seven-acre parcel, one-half an acre is planted in saffron. Its uses are varied and Price said chef Perry Hoffman, of the Boonville Hotel, uses her saffron in his paella.
St. Helenan Mark Epstein was taking a break from football Sunday afternoon, while he shopped. He was appropriately dressed, wearing a handmade sweater from Iceland, which he said he bought from the daughter of the woman who made it.
Another merchant was Noushie Mirabedi, the owner of Eight & Sand, a handmade women’s clothing company based in Oakland. Mirabedi said she started the project out of frustration, because she could not find women’s clothes that fit or were durable. “I was spending $100 to redo” a piece of clothing, for example. She also discovered she was hoarding clothes in the back of her closet that fit, having, for example, eight pairs of pants. Once she found a pair of pants that fit, she would hurry back to the store to buy a few more, because they would not be in stock in a few weeks or months. Another frustration.
Mirabedi said she sells high-quality classics that are always in stock.
The designers and makers were from the Napa Valley, the Bay Area and New York and included Richard Carter of St. Helena’s Carter and Company, the founder of St. Helena Winter Market. It was held both Saturday and Sunday.