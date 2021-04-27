Simon Bull's tulip art exhibit opens May 8 at St. Helena's Meuse Gallery

British artist Simon Bull's new art exhibit, "The Tulip: The Triumph of Beauty," runs May 8 through June 22 at the Meuse Gallery, 1331 Main St. in St. Helena.

There will be an opening reception from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, with wine and champagne available to celebrate.

When Tulips were first introduced to Western Europe in the 1500s they created a sensation. Speculators lost and made fortunes in what we now know as the first stock market bubble of the modern era — Tulip Mania.

Bull looks back to that era with a new exhibition featuring portraits of individual tulips, inspired by those illustrated in the famous "Verzameling van een Meenigte Tulipaanen" (Collection of a Group of Tulips) published in 1637.

Speaking after a visit to Filioli gardens where he found many of the subjects for this show, Bull said, “By focusing in on each individual flower I hope to be able to express something of the wonder that the world felt when we first saw a tulip in full bloom.”

Scattered throughout the Dutch-inspired blooms are the artist’s fantastical floral still life paintings. These contemporary bouquets rival their 16th-century descendants with their opaque background, imaginative configurations and bold color palette.