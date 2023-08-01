Simple syrups are easy to make and can be used to make an amazing variety of cocktails and add a pop of flavor to recipes.

The recipe for a basic simple syrup is one cup water to one cup sugar and boil until dissolved. Add one cup of fresh mint leaves from Tu Universo Farms when the mixture comes to a boil, simmer for a minute, remove from heat and let steep for about 30 minutes. The longer the mixture is steeped, the more intense the flavor becomes.

Pour the syrup through a strainer into a sterilized glass jar and keep in the refrigerator for up to a month. Or pour the liquid into an ice cube tray and freeze. Use the syrup in your favorite mojito recipe or add to a glass of lemonade.

Instead of mint leaves, add three tablespoons of fresh lavender leaves from Rainwater Ranch and add to a cup of tea or pour over a piece of homemade cake. You can use any other herb such as basil or a combination of herbs. Simple syrups are also a great way of using cut herbs that are beginning to lose their freshness. For more ideas, have a chat with any of the vendors at the market, as they are always happy to share thoughts about their produce.

We celebrate National Farmers Market Week this first full week of August, and are very thankful for our farmers and our community who support our local Farmers’ Market and these family farms every week.

We have a lot of great activities going on this Friday. Bring the kids to our Market Classroom for Bilingual Kids’ Story Time with Raquel Vega of UpValley Family Centers from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

We will have fun projects for the kids as part of our Market Classroom August theme of Farm and Forest Animals from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Fantasy Faces will be painting kids’ faces from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Stop by the free produce tasting booth hosted by your friendly Farmers’ Market board members to sample a mix of summer fruits from our growers from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

And Perfect Edge Cutlery will be at the market this week to sharpen your knives and gardening tools for the summer.

Join us each Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park through the end of October in beautiful Crane Park. To stay informed about our programs and events, visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org and sign up for our weekly online newsletter. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Nextdoor.