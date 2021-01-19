 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slanted Door pops up at Press in St. Helena

Slanted Door pops up at Press in St. Helena

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Helena Press

The take-out set up at Press restaurant in St. Helena. 

 Tim Carl

Chef Charles Phan is bringing recipes from his renowned San Francisco restaurant, Slanted Door, to Press in St. Helena, where the culinary team will be creating them to go.

Phan, a James Beard award-winner, is credited with creating modern Vietnamese food in the U.S. 

Among the dishes to go are Caramelized Chicken Claypot, Roasted Dungeness Crab, Daikon Rice Cakes, Slanted Door Spring Rolls with peanut sauce, Braised and Fried Tofu, and a Grapefuit and Jicama Salad. 

Place orders at www.toasttab.com/pressnapavalley/v3/.

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS

WATCH NOW: BEN & JERRY'S TO START MAKING DOG TREATS

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

How Napa looked in the early 1970s

How Napa looked in the early 1970s

  • Updated

Downtown Napa was a different place in the early 1970s before the city’s urban renewal program swung into high gear and the county cleared a s…

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News