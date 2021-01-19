Slanted Door pops up at Press in St. Helena

Chef Charles Phan is bringing recipes from his renowned San Francisco restaurant, Slanted Door, to Press in St. Helena, where the culinary team will be creating them to go.

Phan, a James Beard award-winner, is credited with creating modern Vietnamese food in the U.S.

Among the dishes to go are Caramelized Chicken Claypot, Roasted Dungeness Crab, Daikon Rice Cakes, Slanted Door Spring Rolls with peanut sauce, Braised and Fried Tofu, and a Grapefuit and Jicama Salad.

Place orders at www.toasttab.com/pressnapavalley/v3/.

