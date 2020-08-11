Slice an apple from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

Apple season has arrived at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Once again, I am amazed by the versatility of this wonderful fruit. Just adding a slice of apple can transform a basic sandwich from ho-hum to wow. For a great summer lunch or light supper, top your favorite mayonnaise-based chicken, ham or shrimp salad with a slice of apple and place on lightly toasted whole wheat or sourdough bread. Or add sliced apple to America’s best-loved sandwich, grilled cheese, to give it a whole new dimension. I throw on a slice of bacon, too.
Of course, apple and cheese is a natural combination. Every cheese plate benefits from the addition of sliced apple. And those who prefer to avoid gluten can use apple slices in place of crackers. I could eat a dozen slices of apple topped with pimento cheese spread. If you haven’t made pimento cheese, it’s incredibly easy. Just combine 2 cups of grated extra sharp cheddar cheese, 4 oz. pimento peppers (jarred or fresh), one-half cup mayonnaise, 8 oz. cream cheese, one-quarter teaspoon of garlic powder and one-quarter teaspoon of onion powder in a mixing bowl. I used a paddle or wooden spoon because I like to keep a fair amount of texture. This recipe says it is 12 servings, but in my house it barely serves four.
Because I like heat, I top my pimento cheese with ground cayenne and jalapeño slices. You can also use this combination of pimento cheese and apple to make a very tasty macaroni and cheese casserole.
Stan Devoto, one of our longtime vendors, told me there are 100 varieties of apples grown in the United States. He introduced me to the Pink Pearl, an apple that’s bright pink inside! It looks gorgeous on a cheese plate. Being an early bloomer, this may be the last week you’ll find them. But don’t worry, Devoto will have plenty more varieties to choose from throughout the rest of the season.
The Blondee apple from Arceo Farms is popular both for its sweet/tart balance and because it is slow to turn brown. You can prevent browning in most apples with a bit of lemon juice. Our newest vendor, EIO Farm, has Dwarf Anna Apples, a less crisp variety that works well for applesauce.
No article about sliced apples would be complete without mentioning my idea of a perfect snack -- apple slices with peanut butter and a sprinkle of Betsy’s Granola!
Come get apples and other freshly picked organic produce, meats and seafood, prepared foods and more at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market each Friday from 7:30 until noon in our lovely temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus.
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.
