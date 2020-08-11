Slice an apple from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

Stan Devoto, one of our longtime vendors, told me there are 100 varieties of apples grown in the United States. He introduced me to the Pink Pearl, an apple that’s bright pink inside! It looks gorgeous on a cheese plate. Being an early bloomer, this may be the last week you’ll find them. But don’t worry, Devoto will have plenty more varieties to choose from throughout the rest of the season.

The Blondee apple from Arceo Farms is popular both for its sweet/tart balance and because it is slow to turn brown. You can prevent browning in most apples with a bit of lemon juice. Our newest vendor, EIO Farm, has Dwarf Anna Apples, a less crisp variety that works well for applesauce.

No article about sliced apples would be complete without mentioning my idea of a perfect snack -- apple slices with peanut butter and a sprinkle of Betsy’s Granola!

Come get apples and other freshly picked organic produce, meats and seafood, prepared foods and more at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market each Friday from 7:30 until noon in our lovely temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus.

Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.