This will be the fourth year running that I’ve built holiday gifts around our Farmers’ Market. We have just three more Friday mornings during which to peruse the cornucopia of gift options and my wish list is ready for action.
We are incredibly lucky to have so many talented artisans and purveyors showcasing a myriad of beautiful, unique and delicious items certain to inspire and delight.
There are Turkish towels, lush wraps, fragrant soaps, oils, and candles; loose leaf teas for every taste, honeys all straight from the bees, hot sauces across a spectrum of heat, freshly roasted coffee beans, delicious olive oils and pesto, jams and jellies to please every host, colleague, family member and friend! We have the great fortune of multiple super creative ceramic artists, woodwork artisans, we have gorgeous leather goods, jewelry, baskets, and so much more!
You think I forgot, but no ... of course not! Whether considering your holiday gift list or choosing something fantastic for yourself, you absolutely must stop by the Market’s General Store and shop with our lovely Wendy Strachan! Market tea towels are a huge hit, as are “Make Every Day Earth Day” T-shirts, just to name two favorites; the General Store also stocks the cutest onesies and other kids’ items featuring artwork created by our market’s young supporters.
On Friday, Oct. 11, Wendy will host an end of season sale including seasonal merchandise for adults, youth, toddlers, and infants. Did I mention my holiday gift list? I will be there bright and early!
Market Educator Arwen Gallenkamp will host hands-on kids’ projects at the Market Classroom focusing on the theme of “Fall Bounty” from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and as always you’ll have so many tasty options for breakfast to enjoy while you shop, at a table under the trees, or to take with you.
If you haven’t yet secured your ticket for our very special upcoming CinemaBites event at the Cameo Cinema on Monday, Oct. 14, make sure you don’t miss this date! The film is “Nothing Fancy,” a documentary about Master Chef, teacher, and environmental activist Diana Kennedy. We are thrilled that the film’s director, Elizabeth Carroll, will join us and participate in a Q&A hosted by Market Board Member Stacey Bressler. Ray Ray’s Tacos are set to pair perfectly and deliciously for an evening not to be missed.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held every Friday through Oct. 25 in Crane Park from 7:30 a.m. to noon. For the most up-to-date information, visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Kelly Harden is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.