Part 1 of 2
Sonoma County vintner Tom Simoneau has chosen his best white wines of 2019. Next week, he’ll review the best reds of 2019.
Sparkling Wine:
J Vineyard & Winery Cuvee 20, Nonvintage, Russian River Valley, $38. Initially introduced to commemorate their 20th anniversary. Cuvee 20 today represents the workhorse of the J Sparkling wine portfolio. jwine.com
Chardonnay:
Sonoma Cutrer Vineyards 2017 Sonoma Coast Le Pierres, Estate Grown, $42. Long known for producing some of Sonoma County’s finest Chardonnay. Winemaker Mick Schroeter continues that tradition. sonomacutrer.com
Sauvignon Blanc:
Dry Creek Vineyard’s 2018 Dry Creek Valley, $20. With classic Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc flavors this 100% Sauvignon Blanc was fermented in 84% stainless steel with 16% barrel fermented in neutral Acacia, French, and Chestnut barrels. Congrats to winemaker Tim Bell. drycreekvineyard.com
Off Dry White:
Mill Creek Vineyard & Winery 2018 Gewurztraminer, Dry Creek Valley, Estate, $27. To say Mill Creek is a family affair is an understatement. Bill and Yvonne Kreck are the hands on owners and grapegrowers while son Jeremy handles the winemaking. millcreekwinery.com
Alternative White:
Gordian Knot Winery 2018 Albarino, Russian River Valley, Elieo Vineyard, $28. Unfortunately this will be the last vintage from Gordian Knot due to the untimely death of co-owner and winemaker Tim Meinken. If you’ve never tried Albarino, think of it this way … if a Sauvignon Blanc wanted to be a Riesling it would be an Albarino. gordianknotwinery.com
Best Value White:
You have free articles remaining.
Kim Crawford 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand, $18. Often discounted, this is a can’t miss dry white that falls right in the middle of grapefruit, grass, and gooseberry. Crisp, clean, and I’ve seen this wine as low as $10. kimcrawfordwines.com
Most Fun Wine:
Sterling Vineyards has released a trio of wines in recyclable aluminum bottles. The 375ml Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Rosé are real wines full of varietal character. They are perfect when glass bottles, cork pullers, and glasses are not appropriate. $7.99 for 375ml. sterlingvineyards.com
Sweet Wine:
Simi Winery 2018 Late Harvest Riesling, Alexander Valley, 375ml, $35. When you talk to winemakers this is probably the most difficult and expensive wine to make. This Simi is the best I’ve had in years. Dessert in a glass. simiwinery.com
Luxury Wine:
Maritana 2017 Chardonnay, Dutton Hanson Hill, Russian River Valley, $90. This is the new project from Donald Patz of Patz and Hall fame. This 1.8-acre parcel farmed by the Dutton family is vinified using only 27% new French oak to focus on the fruit and minerality of the site. This is what Donald Patz has been doing since he sold his winery. donaldpatzwinegroup.com
Rosé:
Alexander Valley Vineyards 2018 Dry Rosé of Sangiovese, Alexander Valley, $16. This wine was born to be a Rosé. Picked at a lower sugar to finish dry at 13% alcohol. Fruit forward and as versatile for a food pairing as there is. avvwine.com
Book of the Year
"Wine and War, The French, the Nazis and the Battle for France’s Greatest Treasure" by Don & Petie Kladstrup. If you are into wine and a bit of a history buff, this book is for you. It’s not about the battles; it’s about the wineries and vineyards and what went on in France during the war years. It’s an eye-opener.
Most-read Napa County wine stories of 2019
These 10 Napa County wine stories garnered the most page views on the Napa Valley Register website and were most popular with our online readers in 2019.
June 1, 2019: Under a magenta-ceilinged banquet tent at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort near St. Helena, the paddles shot up and the prices c…
Jan. 10, 2019: Napa County has told the new The Prisoner winery to stop selling art, stop selling jellies and jams and stop offering food serv…
July 23, 2019: Wine retailer Gary Fisch signed a lease Monday to open Gary’s Wine & Marketplace at the former Dean & DeLuca space in s…
May 2, 2019: The Migliavacca Wine Company is no longer merely part in Napa Valley’s history. It has been officially revived by Katie Migliavac…
Barrel Auction 2019: Thousands enjoy wine, food and friends at restored Louis M. Martini Winery in St. Helena
May 31, 2019: Several thousand people attended the Barrel Auction as part of Auction Napa Valley at St. Helena’s restored historic Louis M. Ma…
Oct. 9, 2019: First an earthquake, then devastating wildfires – and now extended power shutoffs. Napa’s wine industry has averted disaster bef…
June 13, 2019: The Calistoga Planning Commission took up the debate of what does or does not constitute an “event” at a winery.
Jan. 24, 2019: The reasons for purchasing a Napa Valley vineyard and making wine abound, and every owner has a different story. For Kisha and …
May 30, 2019: When Mike Hirby first moved to the Napa Valley, he didn’t have a job and was living in a tent. The year was 2000, and although h…
Nov. 5, 2019: Napa’s history as winemaking region dates to the mid-19th century. There were hundreds of operational wineries in the area, thou…
Most-read St. Helena news of 2019
These 10 St. Helena news stories received the most page views on the St. Helena Star website from our online readers in 2019.
Sept. 4, 2019: Even if you’ve never met Juan Sanchez, you’ve probably seen him running shirtless on the side of the road or read about his exp…
July 26, 2019: A police sting is underway in St. Helena, and it’s happening in plain sight.
June 12, 2019: St. Helena officials are urging regulators to order a stop to PG&E construction in the city after a local couple said they …
June 5, 2019: Joel Gott shared details of The Station, his proposed convenience store at the corner of Main and Spring streets, with the St. H…
July 1, 2019: A Boys & Girls Club trip to Space Camp in Alabama started with a week of fun but ended in a series of airline nightmares.
Jan. 23, 2019: A St. Helena restaurant is hoping to catch a break from the city after suffering a $20,000 water leak.
July 30, 2019: Four local tenants are moving into the newly renovated building between Sunshine Foods and Wells Fargo Bank.
Sept. 3: Tiffany Montelli doesn’t think locals should have to break the bank to buy a dress on Main Street.
No. 9: A couple's wedding venue was evacuated hours before the ceremony. So they held it in St. Helena instead.
Nov. 5, 2019: When the Kincade Fire forced the evacuation of a wedding venue outside Calistoga, a friend in St. Helena stepped in to host the …
Jan. 29, 2019: A former employee is suing the city of St. Helena alleging she was subject to “hostile, demeaning and disrespectful conduct” by…