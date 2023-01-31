Soroptimist International of Calistoga holds movie night Feb. 13

FOR THE STAR
Soroptimist International of Calistoga is holding a movie night and silent auction fundraiser on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena.
The evening will feature a sparkling wine reception, ballpark-inspired buffet dinner, silent auction, and the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”
Only 100 seats are available. The deadline to buy tickets is Feb. 7.
A Grand Slam raffle prize — a San Francisco Giants VIP Package valued at $2,500 — includes four lower-level tickets and club passes for a mutually agreed-upon game, four passes to the Dugout Club Lounge (food and beverages included), four pregame field visit passes and four Giants caps.
To buy tickets ($100) or raffle tickets ($25 for one or $100 for five), visit
sicalistoga.ejoinme.org/2023DinnerandMovie.
George and Davis discuss whether or not Buster Posey should be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Photo highlights: Soroptimists 41st Annual Crab Feed
A roll in the hay?
Historical photo, courtesy of the St. Helena Historical Society.
Submitted photo
Socializing at the tables of the Soroptimists Crab Feed
Neighbors enjoyed the company of neighbors at the Soroptimists 41st Annual Crab Feed at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Mid-century parade in St. Helena
An historic photo of the Stornetta Creamery float during a parade on Main Street, St. Helena
Submitted photo
Waiting for the main event at the Soroptimists 41st Annual Crab Feed
The salad was good and so was the bread. Wine was great! Now on to the crab at the Soroptimists International 41st Annual Crab Feed in the Native Sons Hall.
Tom Stockwell, Star
A parade down Main Street, St. Helena
Former St. Helena Star reporter and photographer Lois Dorn photographed a parade on Main Street during the time she worked for Starr Baldwin, former editor of the St. Helena Star.
Submitted photo
When Elvis was still King
This iconic image of Elvis Presley was displayed at the annual Soroptimist crab feed, held at the Native Sons Hall. It is courtesy of the St. Helena Historical Society.
Submitted photo
Vintage photos for St. Helena went up for auction at the Soroptimists 41st Annual Crab Feed
Decades melted away in the display of photographs offered for auction of St. Helena at the Soroptimists International Crab Feed on Feb 2-3.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Plenty of crab at the Soroptimists 41st Annual Crab Feed in St. Helena
The servers were lined up and so were the crabs at the Soroptimists International of St. Helena Crab Feed, held in February 2018.
Star file photo
Ready to go at the Soroptimists International of St. Helena Crab Feed
The enthusiasm for fresh crab and good neighbors was never greater than at the 41st Annual Crab Feed put on last Friday and Saturday by the Soroptimists International of St. Helena.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Dig in! Crab's up!
Crab was definitely on the menu last Friday and Saturday at the Soroptimists International 41st Annual Crab Feed in the Native Sons Hall.
Tom Stockwell, Star
A parade in St. Helena
Submitted photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!