Soroptimist International of Calistoga holds movie night Feb. 13

Soroptimist International of Calistoga is holding a movie night and silent auction fundraiser on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena.

The evening will feature a sparkling wine reception, ballpark-inspired buffet dinner, silent auction, and the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”

Only 100 seats are available. The deadline to buy tickets is Feb. 7.

A Grand Slam raffle prize — a San Francisco Giants VIP Package valued at $2,500 — includes four lower-level tickets and club passes for a mutually agreed-upon game, four passes to the Dugout Club Lounge (food and beverages included), four pregame field visit passes and four Giants caps.

To buy tickets ($100) or raffle tickets ($25 for one or $100 for five), visit sicalistoga.ejoinme.org/2023DinnerandMovie.

