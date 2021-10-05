Soroptimist International of St. Helena offers Live Your Dream Award

Soroptimist International of St. Helena is seeking applicants for its Live Your Dream Award.
This grant aims to assist women who serve as the primary wage earner for their families and are seeking financial assistance to continue their education or receive training. Applicants can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women.
Applications are available at soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/apply-for-the-live-your-dream-awards.html or by contacting Anna Beard @ annaebeard@yahoo.com. The application deadline is Nov. 15.
Soroptimist International of St. Helena will provide the recipient with a cash grant which can be used to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain education or additional skills and training. This includes books, tuition, child care, transportation or any other education-related expenses.
The Live Your Dream Award is an annual award providing more than $2.8 million in cash grants to women in need each year. In many cases applicants have overcome poverty, domestic and sexual violence, divorce, the death of a spouse or other life challenges.
More information about Soroptimist International St. Helena is available at sisthelena.org.
