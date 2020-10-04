Soroptimist International of St. Helena offers Live Your Dream Award

Soroptimist International of St. Helena is seeking applicants for its Live Your Dream Award.

This award is presented to women who serve as the primary wage earner for their family and seek financial assistance to continue their efforts to attain higher education. In many cases applicants have overcome poverty, domestic and sexual violence, divorce, the death of a spouse or other life challenges.

Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to improve their lives through education in any accredited program, junior college, or college. These costs such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation often keep women from achieving their goals.

The Live Your Dream Award is an annual award providing more than $2.5 million in cash grants to head-of-household women in need. For decades Soroptimist International of St. Helena has supported qualified women who had the courage and determination to turn their lives around.

Applications are available at SISTHELENA.org under "Scholarships and Grants" or at bit.ly/LYDA-apply. For more information email annaebeard@yahoo.com.