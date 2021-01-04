 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soroptimist, Rianda House to hold virtual bingo and chili night

Soroptimist, Rianda House to hold virtual bingo and chili night

{{featured_button_text}}
Rianda House

The Rianda House senior activity center in downtown St. Helena.

 Star file photo

Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise and Rianda House are hosting a virtual bingo and chili night “friend-raiser” at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.

The cost is $25 to play three games of bingo via Zoom (prizes for each winner) and $10 for a chili and cornbread dinner (vegetarian option available). Bingo game sheets and food will be available for pickup on the day of the event.

Proceeds benefit Rianda House enrichment classes and Soroptimist grants to women re-entering higher education.

For tickets go to bingofunraiser.eventbrite.com. For information call 963-8555 ext. 102.

WATCH NOW: STEPHEN AND AYESHA CURRY DONATE THOUSANDS OF BOOKS TO SCHOOLS

PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News