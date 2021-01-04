Soroptimist, Rianda House to hold virtual bingo and chili night

The Rianda House senior activity center in downtown St. Helena.
Star file photo
FOR THE STAR
Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise and Rianda House are hosting a virtual bingo and chili night “friend-raiser” at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
The cost is $25 to play three games of bingo via Zoom (prizes for each winner) and $10 for a chili and cornbread dinner (vegetarian option available). Bingo game sheets and food will be available for pickup on the day of the event.
Proceeds benefit Rianda House enrichment classes and Soroptimist grants to women re-entering higher education.
For tickets go to
bingofunraiser.eventbrite.com. For information call 963-8555 ext. 102. WATCH NOW: STEPHEN AND AYESHA CURRY DONATE THOUSANDS OF BOOKS TO SCHOOLS PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Cyclery
This barrel outside St. Helena Cyclery shows Santa riding a bicycle.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Amelia Claire
A decorative wine barrel in front of Amelia Claire.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Grinch
The Grinch rides high on a wine barrel outside the Micheli home on Crinella Drive.
Jesse Duarte, Star
St. Helena Chamber of Commerce
A decorative wine barrel in front of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Yvonne Rich Exclusive Estates
A decorative wine barrel in front of Yvonne Rich Exclusive Estates.
Jesse Duarte, Star
E.R. Sawyer Jewelers
A decorative wine barrel in front of E.R. Sawyer Jewelers.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Gillwoods Cafe
A decorative wine barrel in front of Gillwoods Cafe.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Fideaux
A decorative wine barrel in front of Fideaux.
Jesse Duarte, Star
St. Helena Real Estate
A decorative wine barrel in front of St. Helena Real Estate.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Odd Fellows
A decorative wine barrel in front of the Odd Fellows Building.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Main Street Bookmine
A decorative wine barrel in front of Main Street Bookmine.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Cameo Cinema
A decorative wine barrel in front of the Cameo Cinema.
Jesse Duarte, Star
St. Helena Bistro
A decorative wine barrel in front of St. Helena Bistro.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Sportago
A decorative wine barrel in front of Sportago.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Findings
A decorative wine barrel in front of Findings.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Meuse Gallery
A decorative wine barrel in front of Meuse Gallery.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
A decorative wine barrel in front of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Tiffany and Kids
A decorative wine barrel in front of Tiffany and Kids.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Steves Hardware
A decorative wine barrel in front of Steves Hardware.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Pennyweight
A decorative wine barrel in front of Pennyweight.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen
A decorative wine barrel in front of Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Daisy
A decorative wine barrel in front of Daisy.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!