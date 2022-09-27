Soroptimist seeks applicants for Live Your Dream Award

Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women.

Recipients can use money from the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, child care, gas, and other education-related expenses.

The Live Your Dream Award provides over $2.8 million in cash to head-of-household women in need each year. Since the program's inception in 1972, more than $35 million has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their dreams for a better life for themselves and their families. In many cases, applicants have overcome poverty, domestic and sexual violence, divorce, death of a spouse and other life challenges.

Apply at bit.ly/LYDA-apply. The deadline is Nov. 15.

For more information about Soroptimist International of St. Helena, visit sisthelena.org.