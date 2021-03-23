Soroptimist St. Helena honors teens Sanchez, Steele

Soroptimist St. Helena honored two St. Helena High School students for their community service.

The club’s Violet Richardson Award was split between Nevaeh Sanchez and Daphne Steele.

Sanchez volunteers at the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, which she has attended since second grade.

Her favorite place to volunteer is at the front desk because she greets all the younger members. She is active at special events such as their yearly Olympic Day For Kids. Her goal is to continue to provide support and stand out as a role model for the younger teens and children at the club.

Steele volunteers at Grace Episcopal Church and is currently chair of their Adopt-a-Family program. She is the first teen to take on that leadership role.

Steele also serves as the liaison to the nonprofit partner agency UpValley Family Centers. Her focus in 2020 was helping Glass Fire victims with emergency financial support for local families. Her goal is to continue to identify and address needs throughout the community even when there are no pandemics or wildfires.

Both volunteers, as well as their organizations, will receive a donation from Soroptimist.