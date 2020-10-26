Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise auction to aid Glass Fire victims

Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise is hosting an online auction Nov. 5-10 to help raise money for Glass Fire victims.

The club is known for its annual Lunafest Film Festival and its annual winter Bingo event.

“With so many of our neighbors losing their homes and businesses, we agreed that we wanted to help rebuild our local community,” said Soroptimist President Janet Todd.

Auction lots include a case of Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut, a cuff bracelet by Caroline Rocha, a sake set that includes a hand-thrown pottery plate, and a handmade glass tray with a lemon design that is perfect for entertaining. Additional items include reserve wine and gift cards.

The auction kicks off on Nov. 5 and ends on Nov 10. It’s completely online at 32auctions.com. The club will be promoting this on social channels—look for the link on their website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Log into the Soroptimist Sisters Rebuilding Stronger Auction at 32auctions.com/SistersRebuildingStronger.

