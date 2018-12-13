Chase the January blues away! Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise is hosting bingo on Friday, Jan. 18, at the Native Sons Hall on Spring Street in St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen will be the bingo caller. Hot dogs, chili and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Rianda House and Soroptimist awards.
