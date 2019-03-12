Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise is celebrating 10 years of sponsorship of Lunafest, the film festival that showcases films by, for and about women.
The mini-festival that showcases women filmmakers in a male-dominated industry will take place at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 25. A reception with wine by Clif Family Winery and small bites by Tre Posti Events & Catering begins at 6 p.m.; the films begin at 7 p.m.
This year’s festival includes eight short films on a wide range of themes — a coming of age story, another about a woman who’s deciding what to take along on her journey to eternity. In one film, the year’s hot topic of immigration surfaces as the director reflects on her own path to American citizenship. These are just a few of the stories these award-winning women filmmakers tell.
“We have continued to grow Lunafest’s audience and support. We couldn’t have done it without our amazing annual sponsors. This year we are pleased to announce that our official presenting sponsors are Clif Family Winery and Tre Posti Events & Catering. With our sponsors’ help, this has become an important event that our audience looks forward to year after year,” said Maggie Friedrich, Lunafest Napa Valley Chair.
Tickets are $55 general and $20 for students. They are available at the door or at eventbrite.com/e/lunafest-napa-ca-tickets-53304779029.