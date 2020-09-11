‘Sorry, Wrong Number’ premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 15

Attend the premiere (via Zoom) of an American thriller telling the story of a woman who overhears a murder plot. “Sorry, Wrong Number” was originally produced as a 1943 radio play. The Rianda House Readers' Theater actors, directed by Carol Gruetzner, will perform the play as if you, the audience, are listening to the radio. To reserve your free virtual tickets, call Elizabeth at 963-8555, ext. 101.