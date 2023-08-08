The Spanish dance ensemble Sol Flamenco returns to the White Barn’s outdoor stage for one performance only at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

A White Barn favorite, Sol Flamenco features dancer Damien Alvarez, dancer/singer Joelle Gonçalves, vocalist Azriel “El Moreno,” and guitarist Mark Taylor.

The grounds will open at 6 p.m. — no admittance before that time. Patrons are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy a social hour before the performance begins. As with all shows, refreshments will be offered during the intermission.

Tickets ($35) are available at thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. Families are welcome with no charge for kids under 12.

The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.

