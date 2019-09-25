The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley will hold their Wednesday, Oct. 2 meeting at 1 p.m. at the social hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., near Oak Avenue.
President Annette Smith will introduce Spanish dance choreographer, teacher and solo artist, Sara de Luis, who will talk about her career in Spanish dance. Born in New Orleans, raised in San Francisco, de Luis spent much of her career with dance companies in Spain. After performing extensively around the world, she spent many years as a choreographer for the Seattle Opera and a faculty member of the Pacific Northwest Ballet School. She moved to St. Helena with her husband in 2015.
Anyone interested in attending and also learning about the local philanthropic programs of the FWUNV is invited to join us.