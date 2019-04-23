With more than 50 inches of rain this past season in St. Helena, this year’s display of wildflowers is tremendous, with orange-colored poppies and purple lupin lining the roadsides and in many yards. Freelance photographer Cary Shott spent the last several days wandering through St. Helena and found magnificent scenes of yellow and coral roses, vines of wisteria hanging toward the ground, lovely white Dogwood trees, a field of wild poppies blowing in the wind, as well as Calla Lilies and stands of purple Bearded Iris.
After an unseasonal hot spell with a high of 97 degrees on Tuesday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the high 80s. The weekend will even cooler, with an expected high of 82 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday.