Bring your friends for a fun afternoon of lunch, cards, or table games at noon Saturday, April 27, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. There will be drawings, table prizes and door prizes. Doors open at 11:30. For tickets, $25 per person, call Cathy Keag, 738-9547. The event is sponsored by the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Women.
