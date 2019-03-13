The Spring Trail Challenge 2019, which includes 11 trails throughout Napa County, begins March 20 and continues through June 21.
The event, through the Napa County Regional Parks and Open Space District, is free and participants get points as they hike, bike or ride horses on any five of the 11 trails. Bonus points are awarded for additional park-related activities.
The 11 trails are:
- Alta Hennessey
- Buckeye Lake Marie Loop, Skyline Park
- History Trail, Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park
- Lake Berryessa North Trail
- Landfill Loop Trail (Glass Beach) American Canyon wetlands
- Newell Loop Trail, Newell Open Space Preserve
- Oat Hill Mine Trail
- St. Helena Summit Trail, Robert Louis Stevenson State Park
- South Fork Trail, Bothe Napa Valley State Park
- Valentine Vista Trail, Moore Creek unit
- Westwood Hills Trail, Westwood Hills Park
Participants select any five of the trails and photograph themselves and/or their friends on the trail. Upload the photos to either Facebook or Instagram and tag “Friends of the Napa Open Space District.” Finally, use hashtags: #NOSD and #2019 TRAIL CHALLENGE.
Participants could win any one of the following prizes: A weekend at Tahoe, a two-night cabin stay at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park or a two-night stay at EcoCamp Berryessa, annual day-use passes, wine tasting at Olabisi, a bike tune-up from Calistoga Bikeshop, a bottle of Sempre Vine wine or Napa Open Space District swag.
For more information visit napaoutdoors.org/springtrailchallenge2019.