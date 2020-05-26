St. Helena Ag Boosters hold virtual auction May 27-June 1

St. Helena Ag Boosters hold virtual auction May 27-June 1

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Auctioneer Johnnie White

At the end of selling 20 live lots in April 2019, auctioneer Johnnie White admitted that he was losing his voice. The 2019 Ag Mechanics auction raised more than $46,000. This year's auction is online, includes 10 projects.

 Star file photo

The St. Helena Ag Boosters’ Virtual Ag Mechanics Auction opens at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, and closes at 6 p.m. Monday, June 1.

The online auction features one-of-a-kind ag mechanics class projects and the 2019 3-liter viticulture class wine. All proceeds benefit students in the St. Helena High School Ag Mechanics and Viticulture programs.

The nine projects are as follows: 

-Walnut Wood Clock by Karl Gerdes;

- Fire Pit Table by William Garrett;

- Redwood Bench by Jordan Reilly;

- River Run Table by Troy Reed;

- Picnic Table by Irwin Ramirez;

- LED Lighted Coffee Table by Jesse Cole;

- Oak Table and Stools by Justin Wiig;

- Hexagon Hanging Swing by Brandon Forgie;

- White Oak Wine Rack by Sam Coltrin

For lots and bidding information, go to shhsagboosters.org. For questions regarding the auction, contact Randy Mendes at rmendes@sthelenaunified.org.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+5
Morris: Remembering Emma Fife, the athlete
Sports

Morris: Remembering Emma Fife, the athlete

  • Updated

Upvalley sports editor Gus Morris honors Emma Fife, the athlete. The St. Helena teen who passed away unexpectedly a few weeks ago, was a standout soccer player in both local youth leagues and high school.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News