A reception for St. Helena artist Pao Hung and her latest exhibition, “Pao’s Chicken Coop,” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue in St. Helena.
Hung’s exhibit is a a collection of her work depicting fancifully feathered fowl as characters from her life. She grew up in rural Taiwan, taking great joy in being so close to the natural world. Having completed her metamorphosis from child to adult artist, she still draws her inspiration from Mother Nature.