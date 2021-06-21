St. Helena artist's paintings go on display in Napa July 2

"Crisis: Mother Earth" by St. Helena artist Renee Austin will be on exhibit July 2-30 at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St. in Napa.

Austin was deeply affected by the air and plastic pollution in India in 2015. Only when she had to wear a mask in order to breathe Delhi’s black air did she realize how critical the problems had become.

Now she is using her voice. For the past two and a half years she was driven by the love of her four grandchildren and concern for their future to create 26 paintings about global warming, war, refugees, pandemics, prejudice, plastic waste and political inaction.

Austin captures the eye of her beholder to tell them that there is still hope, but we must act quickly and decisively. She uses fanciful snakes to represent or highlight the critical problems that man has helped to make.

“I hope that viewing my work will help people realize the health of our planet has become one of the defining issues of our time,” said Austin. “Please come and listen to my voice.”

For more information, contact Renee Austin, dancingrider01@yahoo.com or text 260-4229. Hours are listed at countyofnapa.org/library.