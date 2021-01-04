St. Helena arts nonprofit Nimbus Arts looks back on 15 years

Nimbus Arts, the St. Helena-based nonprofit community art organization serving Napa Valley, is celebrating 15 years of supporting local artists and the arts.
Founded in 2005 with its first program a Cloud Art Camp for kids, Nimbus has grown into a diverse, stable and significant community resource, delivering innovative art activities and instruction to people of all ages. Over its history, more than 10,000 locals and visitors with diverse backgrounds and ability levels have engaged in artmaking with Nimbus Arts.
Employing and supporting local artists is at the heart of Nimbus Arts’ mission. The organization currently employs more than three dozen local artists as instructors and extends its support by employing artists for special events, commissioning art, and selling art works through a recently launched online art gallery and at Nimbash, their annual fundraiser.
“Our community is strengthened and enlivened by our wonderful community of dedicated artists, and we are very lucky to have so many talented and creative working artists teaching at Nimbus, sharing both their skills and passion for art.” said Nimbus Arts co-founder and board chair Dana Johnson. “It’s been proven that art and self-expression are central to personal well-being — and equally importantly, art serves as an important connection point to bring diverse people in our community together."
Jamie Graff, Nimbus Arts co-founder and executive director, added, “We are especially proud of our work to bring art to underserved and at-risk communities.”
Through its community art initiative, Hundreds of Hands, Nimbus Arts delivers a variety of free art activities, programs, and community events. Many of these projects have resulted in large-scale art installations that serve to beautify and celebrate the bonds that connect our community.
Nimbus Arts’ record of service is unbroken, even over the past year of wildfires and COVID-19 operating restrictions.
“When County restrictions forced us to close the doors of our studios and suspend in-person classes and camps, we quickly pivoted to creating dynamic ‘art-kits-to-go’ and online instruction,” said Graff. “In many cases, the art kits contributed to community art activities that combined the work of many community members, serving as an important creative and expressive outlet for everyone, but especially for young people, who were suddenly being schooled at home and separated from friends.”
Johnson said, “We’re immensely proud of the work of the entire Nimbus team to keep art available and accessible throughout this time of challenge and we’re eager to continue evolving and fostering creativity and community in the years to come. We are profoundly grateful for our community that continues to support our work through participation in our programming, board and volunteer service, and donations and gifts of all types and sizes.”
Graff added, “Look for more of our Community Mobile Mural installations, similar to our 2020 Dia de los Muertos Mask installation. We have launched our 'Taking Liberties' free community art activity and installation. We hope soon that our dream to deliver these pop-up art activities to more locations will become a reality by launching Nim+BUS, our art activity studio-on-wheels.”
Nimbus Arts studios remain temporary closed in compliance with county regulations. Online art education and programming remains available, much of it free, and Nimbus is also offering a wide variety of art kits available on its website. Scholarships for both the kits and activities are always available. Check for Nimbus Arts’ latest art kits to-go, new programs, and events at nimbusarts.org.
Donations to support Nimbus Arts programming and operations can be made online at nimbusarts.org or by calling 963-5278.
WATCH NOW: ARTIST SPENDS PANDEMIC ISOLATION RECREATING FAMOUS ARTWORK WITH HER DOG
PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA