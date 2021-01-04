St. Helena arts nonprofit Nimbus Arts looks back on 15 years

Jamie Graff, Nimbus Arts co-founder and executive director, added, “We are especially proud of our work to bring art to underserved and at-risk communities.”

Through its community art initiative, Hundreds of Hands, Nimbus Arts delivers a variety of free art activities, programs, and community events. Many of these projects have resulted in large-scale art installations that serve to beautify and celebrate the bonds that connect our community.

Nimbus Arts’ record of service is unbroken, even over the past year of wildfires and COVID-19 operating restrictions.

“When County restrictions forced us to close the doors of our studios and suspend in-person classes and camps, we quickly pivoted to creating dynamic ‘art-kits-to-go’ and online instruction,” said Graff. “In many cases, the art kits contributed to community art activities that combined the work of many community members, serving as an important creative and expressive outlet for everyone, but especially for young people, who were suddenly being schooled at home and separated from friends.”