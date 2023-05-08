Maria Castellucci Moore of St. Helena will sign copies of her new children’s book “Vivienne in Paris” during a book signing and wine reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Caldwell Snyder Gallery at 1328 Main St.
As the Star reported in April, Castellucci’s literary debut tells of a young Parisian girl traveling the streets of Paris, experiencing the sensory details that make her feel alive, and learning who she is.
The book is illustrated by Emanuela Mannello and was released May 2 by Mascot Kids. It’s available at
mariacastelluccimooreauthor.com and wherever books are sold.
Wines from the author’s Castellucci Napa Valley brand will be poured during the reception.
A major exhibition opens in Paris on Friday showcases some of the greatest treasures of Ancient Egypt. Called “Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs”, the exhibition at the Grande Halle de la Villette displays among other wonders the sarcophagus of Ramses II. FRANCE 24 reports.
Photos: Highlights from Paris Fashion Week couture season
A model wears a creation as part of the Alexis Mabille Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Alexis Mabille Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Alexis Mabille Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation for Ashi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation as part of Ashi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation as part of Ashi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation as part of the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A model wears a creation as part of the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Models wear creations as part of the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Models wear creations as part of the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Models wear creations as part of the Fendi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Models wear creations as part of Georges Chakra Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
A model wears a creation as part of Georges Chakra Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
Models wear creations as part of Georges Chakra Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
A model wears a creation as part of Georges Chakra Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
A models wears a creation as part of Georges Chakra Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
A model wears a creation as part of Georges Chakra Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
A model wears a creation as part of the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
Giorgio Armani accepts applause at the end of the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
Juana Martin, center, accepts applause after the presentation of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Juana Martin Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Models wear creations as part of the Juana Martin Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Juana Martin Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A model wears a creation as part of the Juana Martin Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
A model wears a creation as part of the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
A model wears a creation as part of the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
A model wears a creation as part of the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
Models wear creations as part of the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
A model wears a creation as part of the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
