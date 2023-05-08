Maria Castellucci Moore of St. Helena will sign copies of her new children’s book “Vivienne in Paris” during a book signing and wine reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Caldwell Snyder Gallery at 1328 Main St.

As the Star reported in April, Castellucci’s literary debut tells of a young Parisian girl traveling the streets of Paris, experiencing the sensory details that make her feel alive, and learning who she is.

The book is illustrated by Emanuela Mannello and was released May 2 by Mascot Kids. It’s available at mariacastelluccimooreauthor.com and wherever books are sold.

Wines from the author’s Castellucci Napa Valley brand will be poured during the reception.

