You don’t have to be an adult to experience the magic of Paris.

That’s the premise of “Vivienne in Paris,” an upcoming children’s book by St. Helena resident and debut author Maria Castellucci Moore.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The book tells the story of a young Parisian girl traveling the streets of Paris, experiencing the sensory details that make her feel alive, and learning who she is.

Writing a children’s book has been a lifelong dream, said Castellucci, a mother of four children who manages business operations for Castellucci Napa Valley. Her children’s love of reading inspired “Vivienne in Paris.”

“I was also inspired by realizing that happiness is so unique to each child,” she said. “I wanted to teach my kids that using a holistic approach to learn and to feel creates the deepest and most profound results.”

Another inspiration was, of course, Paris, the city where Castellucci got engaged and that still “exudes happiness for me.”

“Vivienne in Paris” explores the themes of mental health, self-care, self-discovery and family.

“I tried to make those ideas interesting for a younger audience,” Castellucci said. “It’s also about finding beauty in small moments and how creativity brings about growth.”

The book is illustrated by Emanuela Mannello, who lives in Rome.

“I just love her aesthetic,” Castellucci said. “It’s playful, but it’s also sophisticated.”

Castellucci will donate a portion of the proceeds from “Vivienne in Paris” to Alliance Francaise de San Francisco, a nonprofit that promotes the French language and culture.

Castellucci plans to write one book for each of her four children, each volume highlighting a different world city and culture.

“Vivienne in Paris” will be published May 2 by Mascot Kids. It’s available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, mariacastelluccimooreauthor.com, and wherever books are sold.

Photos: Highlights from Paris Fashion Week couture season