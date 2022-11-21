St. Helena Ballet Folklórico group performs alongside Mexican superstar singer

Members of Ballet Folklórico El Valle de St. Helena danced at a sold-out Nov. 6 performance by Lila Downs, a seven-time Latin Grammy and Grammy winner and world renowned singer from Mexico, at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland.
Ballet Folklórico El Valle de St. Helena, Ballet Folklórico Moon Azteca, and the Solano AIDS Coalition enriched Downs' performance by providing authentic ballet folklórico, traditional Mexican dress, and couture Catrinas to the presentation.
Downs, an avid supporter of community groups, reached out to Kat Cook, president of the Mira Theatre Guild in Vallejo, to help curate the folkloric component of the show. Cook, having previously managed Downs in the U.S. for a decade, was experienced in the production of her concerts and ballet folklórico integrations.
Cook reached out to Mario Saucedo of the Solano AIDS Coalition and invited him to feature some of his dramatic conceptual Catrinas, and to Yajaira Rubio of Moon Azteca to provide youth folkloric dancers and beautiful Catrinas dressed in Mexican regional traditions for the show.
One more group was needed to meet the demands of so many songs and wardrobe changes, which often occur back to back. Saucedo recommended Alicia Martinez and Ballet Folklórico El Valle de St. Helena.
Martinez — who, like Downs, is from Oaxaca — and Ballet Folklórico El Valle de St. Helena performed regional dances, wearing traditional dress, for seven songs in front of 3,000 fans.
1 of 8
Ballet Folklorico of St. Helena
Members of St. Helena’s Ballet Folklorico include young dancers, front row from left, Deysi Martin del Campo, Melina Rubio, Andy Martinez, Arianna Martinez, Cindy Morales and Daniela Gutierrez dressed in costumes representing the Mexican state of Veracruz; second row from left, Ballet Folklorico founder Alicia Martinez, Silvia Cisneros, Susana Partida, Claudia Navarrete, Ana Elia Valdovinos, Celia Garcia, Maria Luisa Cirigo, Miriam Vazquez, Sandra Martinez, Sindy Vazquez and Evangelina Aguilar in the traditional costumes of Yucatán; and last row, Celso Muños, Alejandro Muños, Gilberto Romero and Felipe Rodriguez. Not shown, dancers Ambrosio Macario Mejia, Julian Ruvalcaba and Jade Nino. Carolyn Younger photo
Wearing costumes representing the state of Chiapas are, clockwise from left, Evangelina Aguilar, Ana Elia Valdovinos, Maria Luisa Cirigo, Sindy Vazquez, Celia Garcia and Miriam Vazquez. Carolyn Younger photo
Dancing as Las Tehuanas of Oaxaca are Susana Partida, left, Alicia Martinez, Claudia Navarrete, Silvia Cisneros and Sandra Martinez, with their dance partners, back row from left, Alejandro Muños, Celso Muños, Ambrosio M. Mejia, Gilberto Romero and Felipe Rodriguez in costumes representing Aguascalientes. Carolyn Younger photo
In a whirl of brilliantly colored skirts, the flash of golden earrings and bright smiles, dancers with Ballet Folklorico “El Valle” St. Helena are bringing the traditional dances of 11 of Mexico’s 31 states to the Upvalley.
1 of 8
Ballet Folklorico of St. Helena
Members of St. Helena’s Ballet Folklorico include young dancers, front row from left, Deysi Martin del Campo, Melina Rubio, Andy Martinez, Arianna Martinez, Cindy Morales and Daniela Gutierrez dressed in costumes representing the Mexican state of Veracruz; second row from left, Ballet Folklorico founder Alicia Martinez, Silvia Cisneros, Susana Partida, Claudia Navarrete, Ana Elia Valdovinos, Celia Garcia, Maria Luisa Cirigo, Miriam Vazquez, Sandra Martinez, Sindy Vazquez and Evangelina Aguilar in the traditional costumes of Yucatán; and last row, Celso Muños, Alejandro Muños, Gilberto Romero and Felipe Rodriguez. Not shown, dancers Ambrosio Macario Mejia, Julian Ruvalcaba and Jade Nino. Carolyn Younger photo
Alicia Martinez
Alicia Martinez, founder of the 3-year-old St. Helena based dance troupe, Ballet Folklorico “El Valle,” with the family dog, Tiny. Carolyn Younger photo
Young dancers
Arianna Martinez, left, Andy Martinez, Deysi Martin del Campo, Julian Ruvalcaba, and Cindy Morales. The boys’ outfits and the girls’ vibrant pink skirts are typical of Sinaloa. Carolyn Younger photo
Flowers
Gloria Peralta adjusts the flowers in her daughter Cindy Morales’ hair. The young dancer is wearing a costume from the state of Veracruz. Carolyn Younger photo
Chiapas
Wearing costumes representing the state of Chiapas are, clockwise from left, Evangelina Aguilar, Ana Elia Valdovinos, Maria Luisa Cirigo, Sindy Vazquez, Celia Garcia and Miriam Vazquez. Carolyn Younger photo
Adjustments
Claudia Navarrete, left, helps Miriam Vazquez with final touches for a performance in costumes representing Yucatan. Carolyn Younger photo
Las Tehuanas
Dancing as Las Tehuanas of Oaxaca are Susana Partida, left, Alicia Martinez, Claudia Navarrete, Silvia Cisneros and Sandra Martinez, with their dance partners, back row from left, Alejandro Muños, Celso Muños, Ambrosio M. Mejia, Gilberto Romero and Felipe Rodriguez in costumes representing Aguascalientes. Carolyn Younger photo
Family
Ballet Folklorico St. Helena founder Alicia Martinez and her children, Andy and Arianna. Carolyn Younger photo