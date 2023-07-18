Members of Ballet Folklórico El Valle de St. Helena performed Sunday with Guelaguetza Oaxaca Tierra de Sol at the the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.
El Valle is a nonprofit community group comprising dancers from St. Helena, Calistoga, Napa, Angwin and Healdsburg.
Photos: Ballet Folklorico 'El Valle' St. Helena
Ballet Folklorico of St. Helena
Alicia Martinez
Young dancers
Flowers
Chiapas
Adjustments
Las Tehuanas
Family
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!