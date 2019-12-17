{{featured_button_text}}

In the season that honors being thankful, the St. Helena Beautification Foundation presented its 2019 Giving Thanks Awards to people who have enhanced St. Helena with their independent volunteer work.

The Commercial Landscape Award was presented to the Schlatter family for the Merryvale Vineyards outdoor tasting events terrace.

The Landscape Improvement Award was presented to Jim and Chrissy Griffin and landscape designer Steve Arnes (retired) for their work at 1505 Kearney St.

Also honored were Norm Manzer and his grandson Layne Griffin, who have helped clean up graffiti for 20 years, and Donna Hardy and Carol Hasselbrack, who collect recyclables on their morning walks and sell them to benefit Rianda House.

Certificates designed by Phoebe Ellsworth were presented to the winners in gratitude for helping beautify the town.

