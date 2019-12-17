In the season that honors being thankful, the St. Helena Beautification Foundation presented its 2019 Giving Thanks Awards to people who have enhanced St. Helena with their independent volunteer work.
The Commercial Landscape Award was presented to the Schlatter family for the Merryvale Vineyards outdoor tasting events terrace.
The Landscape Improvement Award was presented to Jim and Chrissy Griffin and landscape designer Steve Arnes (retired) for their work at 1505 Kearney St.
You have free articles remaining.
Also honored were Norm Manzer and his grandson Layne Griffin, who have helped clean up graffiti for 20 years, and Donna Hardy and Carol Hasselbrack, who collect recyclables on their morning walks and sell them to benefit Rianda House.
Certificates designed by Phoebe Ellsworth were presented to the winners in gratitude for helping beautify the town.
Most-read St. Helena news of 2019
These 10 St. Helena news stories received the most page views on the St. Helena Star website from our online readers in 2019.
Sept. 4, 2019: Even if you’ve never met Juan Sanchez, you’ve probably seen him running shirtless on the side of the road or read about his exp…
July 26, 2019: A police sting is underway in St. Helena, and it’s happening in plain sight.
June 12, 2019: St. Helena officials are urging regulators to order a stop to PG&E construction in the city after a local couple said they …
June 5, 2019: Joel Gott shared details of The Station, his proposed convenience store at the corner of Main and Spring streets, with the St. H…
July 1, 2019: A Boys & Girls Club trip to Space Camp in Alabama started with a week of fun but ended in a series of airline nightmares.
Jan. 23, 2019: A St. Helena restaurant is hoping to catch a break from the city after suffering a $20,000 water leak.
July 30, 2019: Four local tenants are moving into the newly renovated building between Sunshine Foods and Wells Fargo Bank.
Sept. 3: Tiffany Montelli doesn’t think locals should have to break the bank to buy a dress on Main Street.
No. 9: A couple's wedding venue was evacuated hours before the ceremony. So they held it in St. Helena instead.
Nov. 5, 2019: When the Kincade Fire forced the evacuation of a wedding venue outside Calistoga, a friend in St. Helena stepped in to host the …
Jan. 29, 2019: A former employee is suing the city of St. Helena alleging she was subject to “hostile, demeaning and disrespectful conduct” by…