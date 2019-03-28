A benefit relief concert featuring Fred Lessman & The Backroad Warriors will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Newton Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.
Proceeds will be donated to Paradise fire victims. The concert also celebrates the group’s CD release, “Give It On Back,” which is Lessman’s fourth CD. Joining Lessman are Bret Levick, Jeff Pevar, Matthew Kriemelman, Don Harriss, Nick Kirby and Inger Nova Jorgensen. The event also features the Jazz@7 Vocal Ensemble and HBO comedian Mark Lundholm.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at fredlessman.brownpapertickets.com. The event is sponsored by Sutter Home Wine and Johnny Doughnuts.