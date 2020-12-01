St. Helena Bistro delivers Thanksgiving dinners to St. Helena’s Vineyard Valley

Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park found a way to keep a cherished holiday tradition alive in a new form.

Unable to hold their annual Thanksgiving dinner in the park clubhouse due to the pandemic, members of the homeowners’ association and a team of volunteers delivered meals to residents’ front doors.

Israel Perez of St. Helena Bistro delivered 100 meals to the clubhouse on the afternoon before Thanksgiving. Volunteers sorted, bagged and delivered the food.

In less than an hour, residents throughout Vineyard Valley were enjoying turkey, stuffing, vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie in the safety of their own homes.

Organizers had been hoping to host a smaller-than-usual dinner in the clubhouse this year, but they changed course when spiking COVID-19 numbers put Napa County into the state’s most restrictive Purple Tier.

When word went out that residents could enjoy dinner from St. Helena Bistro at home, orders immediately soared from 34 to more than 90.

“This way we’re keeping (park residents) safe and we’ve giving a boost to Israel and St. Helena Bistro,” said Janeen Di Rienzo, president of the Vineyard Valley Homeowners’ Association.