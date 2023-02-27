On Presidents' Day weekend St. Helena’s Boy Scout Troop 1 continued its over 40-year tradition of High Sierra snow camping.

Twenty-six Scouts packed up for the weekend and snowshoed into Camp Silverado at 7,400 feet near Silver Lake in Tahoe.

With a 4:45 a.m. departure time, the troop arrived in camp to allow for all-day construction of their snow caves which, as part of their outdoor survival training, would be their homes away from home for the weekend. A properly built snow cave allows for body heat to warm the cave above freezing and, with walls several feet deep, makes for a very quiet night’s sleep, so long as cave mates don’t snore.

The troop constructed more than 10 large caves. The annual trip to summit Thunder Mountain was canceled due to high winds. But the troop did learn many Scouting skills on the trip and also performed a retirement ceremony for a U.S. flag, in an amphitheater made of snow they constructed around a fire pit.

The trip was led by Senior Patrol Leader Ewan Oliver and Scoutmaster Carl Ericson. The troop would like to acknowledge and thank the 15 parents and assistant Scoutmasters who accompanied them on the adventure, the Leadership Committee Board of Troop 1, Friends of Camp Silverado (the nonprofit that maintains the camp) for hosting the troop, the Stephen C. McCullagh Fund for donating snowshoes, and John Darter for use of his Trackster.

