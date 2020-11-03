 Skip to main content
St. Helena Boy Scouts clean up Scout Hall

  • Updated
Scouts clean up the grounds outside Scout Hall on Sunday.

 Submitted photo

Nine Scouts and several leaders of St. Helena Troop One gathered on Sunday to clean the surroundings of Scout Hall on Railroad Avenue.

Wielding hoes, rakes and shovels, the boys scraped the ground to the soil, helping to remove weeds and a thick layer of blue plastic shreds which had resulted when high summer winds destroyed the blue plastic tarp covering the building since last winter.

The Scouts also performed some pruning of encroaching bushes and excavation of ground-contact soils that have led to deterioration of the lower siding.

There's no Merit Badge for maintenance and groundskeeping, but the Scouts were highly enthusiastic nonetheless, willing and eager to do their best while showing their ongoing appreciation for their one-of-a-kind Scout Hall, Troop One's meeting place for the last 84 years.

Troop One meets every Wednesday evening, from 7 to 8:30; although due to COVID-19, meetings are now kept to reduced numbers and earlier timing, so as to mostly gather outside and maintain proper distance. While many of their favored contact games are postponed for now, there remains plenty of fun action and fellowship to be had for all boys ages 11-18.

All interested boys and/or their parents are welcome to come to Scout Hall any Wednesday evening to learn more, or call Scoutmaster Carl Ericson at 299-0611.

Thanks for telling the story of Scout Hall
Thanks for telling the story of Scout Hall

Mariam Hansen's historical feature about Scout Hall serves as fine testimony to both the voluntary nature of Scouting and the important role of local journalism in preserving our times.

