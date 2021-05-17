St. Helena Boys & Girls Club honors two members

The St. Helena Boys & Girls Club has honored Justin Sanchez as Youth of the Month at the Teen Center and Dakota Dwyer as Member of the Month at the St. Helena Clubhouse.

Justin Sanchez

Sanchez is an eighth-grader at RLS Middle School.

"Justin has been part of the Boys and Girls Club since he was a little kid," said Julian Frayre, teen programs director. "He is now in 8th grade and we couldn't be more proud of the young man he is growing up to be. Throughout the years he has maintained the same witty-kind hearted personality.

"When Justin comes to the teen center, the first thing you will notice is how quick he is to get right to work on homework. This is one of his key characteristics to always work hard and stay focused on his goals.

"He is also very talented when it comes to art! This month he was able to put his artistic mind and creativity to work! When he saw we had clay he was determined to create a sculpture, when he felt like it wasn't turning out the way he wanted he didn't give up and found a way to fix it.