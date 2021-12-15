St. Helena Catholic Church celebrates Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe

People from St. Helena and surrounding areas gathered Sunday at the St. Helena Catholic Church to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Due to rain, the usual pilgrimage from Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery to the church was cancelled.

Dec. 12 is a national holiday in Mexico, as it honors the day when the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared to Juan Diego between Dec. 9 and 12, 1531, on Tepeyac Hill in Mexico City.

Sunday's event began at 5 a.m. inside the Catholic Church, where the Mariachi Juvenil de Aguascalientes played the "Las Mañanitas" birthday song to the Virgin of Guadalupe and accompanied members of Ballet Folklorico El Valle St. Helena as they danced in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

A mass was held at 11 a.m., with Banda Sangre Azteca accompanying the Ballet Folklorico El Valle St. Helena, who danced for the second time.

According to Catholic tradition, the Virgin of Guadalupe spoke to Juan Diego in the indigenous Nahuatl language and asked him to tell the bishop from a neighboring town that she wished to have a church built in that location in her honor.

The bishop did not take his story seriously, so Juan Diego had to return to the same hill three more times in hopes of securing hard evidence. When the Virgin of Guadalupe asked why construction hadn’t started, Juan Diego told her about the bishop’s hesitations and asked her for proof of their encounters.

On Dec. 12, the day of the fourth encounter, the Virgin of Guadalupe asked Juan Diego to find some flowers and bring them to the bishop to prove his story. She instructed him not to show the flowers to anyone except the bishop.

When Juan Diego finally met the bishop, he let the flowers fall off his tilma (cloak), and the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared on his tilma.

The church that was built on the site is known as Basílica de Guadalupe and is a focal point for many Catholics.

Normally there are 46 rosary events in the homes of different families that volunteer to host the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the St. Helena Catholic Church opted for holding nine rosaries beginning Dec. 3.

Guadalupe Ochoa, a longtime St. Helena resident, said that when her mother was pregnant with her, she made a promise to the Virgin of Guadalupe to dress her daughter as “Lupita” (a common nickname given to women named Guadalupe) every Dec. 12 until Ochoa could do it on her own.

“My mom had lost children before, so because I survived, I strongly believe in the Virgin of Guadalupe,” said Ochoa, whose first name is a sign of her mother's devotion.

About 100 people showed up to the second mass to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe, and many women and men dressed as “Lupita” and Juan Diego.