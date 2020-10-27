St. Helena celebrates Día de los Muertos with public art, family-friendly crafts

Public gatherings are impossible during the pandemic, but that’s not stopping St. Helena from celebrating Día de los Muertos, the Latin American holiday honoring life, death, and the memories of the departed.

In lieu of the annual celebration at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, the UpValley Family Centers and Nimbus Arts are offering several ways to celebrate Day of the Dead safely.

Nimbus Arts has installed a community art project on the side of the Vintage Home building, featuring a colorful array of face masks decorated by St. Helenans.

Drop by the UpValley Family Centers’ office at 1440 Spring St. between 1 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, or Friday, Oct. 30, to pick up a kids’ activity kits full of Día de los Muertos arts and crafts that families can do at home.

The 300 kits are available first-come, first-served. Families may receive one kit for each child. The family center is also passing out information about resources and support available this winter, as well as a bilingual voter guide provided by the Latino Community Foundation.