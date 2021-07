St. Helena celebrates Fourth of July with bike parade

After going on hiatus during the pandemic, St. Helena's Fourth of July bike parade returned on Sunday.

Led by the St. Helena Fire Department and escorted by the St. Helena Police Department, about 150 people decked out in their Fourth of July best rode from Harvest Lane to Lyman Park.

Later that morning locals organized an informal car show that headed downtown from Vintage Hall.

The annual fireworks show and Saint Helena Community Band concert were not held this year, but both are expected to return next year, according to the city.