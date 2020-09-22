St. Helena celebrates Mexican Independence Day

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth speaks on Sept. 16 at a small, socially distanced gathering organized by the St. Helena Multicultural Group to mark Mexican Independence Day. The celebration featured a flag exchange, the United States and Mexican national anthems, recorded remarks by the Mexican consulate in San Francisco, and the raising of the Mexican flag on the ceremonial flagpole outside the St. Helena Police Department.
