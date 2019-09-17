The St. Helena Multicultural Group organized a celebration of Mexican Independence Day on Sunday at Lyman Park. There was music, dancing, a roping demonstration, food, children's activities and informational booths.
Thanks for reading.
The St. Helena Multicultural Group organized a celebration of Mexican Independence Day on Sunday at Lyman Park. There was music, dancing, a roping demonstration, food, children's activities and informational booths.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.