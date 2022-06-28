 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena cemetery tour returns Oct. 9

Cemetery tour

Costumed actors will participate in the Oct. 9 "Spirits of St. Helena" cemetery tour.

 Submitted photo

The St. Helena Historical Society is bringing back what will be its 16th annual "Spirits of St. Helena" Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 9.

COVID-19 has shut down the event for the last two years.

“We’re excited to be collaborating again with Patti Coyle and the St. Helena High School’s drama students," said research director Mariam Hansen. "This year’s focus is on persons of Italian and Italian-Swiss heritage who are buried in the St. Helena Public Cemetery, including Robert Mondavi; Antonio and Ida Rossi; Antonio and Marianna Forni; Battista and Liberata Maggetti; Battista and Sabina Salmina; and Albino and Maria Pestoni. It’s a chance to learn about the reasons our early settlers came to Napa Valley — the challenges and hardships they faced."

“There’s a lot going on in St. Helena in the fall, and we want to make sure we get on everyone’s calendar. Oct. 9 is a Sunday, so this will be an event that families can enjoy. We’ll have two tours, each lasting about an hour.”

Tickets will be available at the cemetery or through Brown Paper Tickets.

