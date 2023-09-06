The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the St. Helena Historical Society to display historical photographs in the chamber's downtown Welcome Center.

Hung as a small gallery feature for viewing, these photos cover moments from 1886 to 1954. Visitors and residents can enjoy the historical feature seven days a week from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. Each photo is paired with a description of the events within the photo, and how the image was collected.

The St. Helena Historical Society’s Heritage Center at 1255 Oak Ave. is open to the public the first Saturday of the month from noon to 4 p.m. It covers a breadth of historical displays, expanding beyond St. Helena’s iconic wine history.

The Chamber of Commerce is grateful to the Historical Society for its donation of the printed photographs. The chamber's marketing efforts include a great deal of storytelling and highlighting of St. Helena’s roots.

“St. Helena is truly the heart and core of the Napa Valley. Home to many family-owned wineries, winemaking legends, and lineage rooted in our land, Napa Valley is what it is today because of St. Helena’s rich history. St. Helena laid the foundation as one of the greatest wine country regions in the world and has deep roots in its history, natural beauty, and cultural heritage," said Amy Carabba-Salazar, CEO and president of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.

“Our new welcome center is intended to serve more than just visitors. We provide a public restroom to anyone downtown and have free resources for residents such as information on the Vine Trail or local offers. In addition, our staff are passionate about St. Helena.”

